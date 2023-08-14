NCVT MIS ITI 2023 Results Announced At ncvtmis.gov.in, Know How To Download Marksheet Here

NCVT MIS ITI 2023 Results Announced At ncvtmis.gov.in | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has announced the ITI 2023 results, bringing relief to the students who had appeared for the examinations. Students can now visit the official website at ncvtmis.gov.in and download their first and second-year ITI exam mark sheets.

These results are crucial for the candidates pursuing vocational training through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country.

Steps to check and download the marksheets:

1. Visit the Official Website: Candidates should visit the official NCVT website - ncvtmis.gov.in.

2. Select Examination: On the homepage, locate the option to check the ITI results and select the appropriate examination from the given list.

3. Enter Credentials: Candidates need to input their roll number and other required details as specified on their admit card.

4. Access Results: Once the information is entered correctly, the results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download Marksheets: Candidates can download and print their marksheets for future reference and admission processes.

Following that, the option for downloading marksheet and certificates is temporarily suspended until September 17, 2023.

Candidates are advised to verify their personal details and marks meticulously. In case of any discrepancies, they should reach out to the relevant authorities for rectification.

Candidates are suggested to be in loop with the official website and announcements for further updates.