NCHMCT JEE 2024: Registration, Timetable, Key Dates Revealed

NCHMCT JEE 2024 exam dates released | Representative Image

The National Council for Hotel Management has unveiled the registration timetable for the 2024 Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE). Aspiring candidates can find the complete schedule on the official website, nchmct.info, as the National Testing Agency (NTA) oversees this national-level examination for hotel management programs.

Important Dates:

Registration Period: 1st week of February 2024 to May 2024

Application Correction Window: May 2024

Advance City Intimation Slip: May 2024

Admit Card Release: May 2024

Exam Date: May 2024

Provisional Answer Key: May 2024

First Round Online Registration: June 2024

Note: All dates, except the registration window, are tentative.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age: General and OBC categories - Maximum 25 years as of July 1, SC/ST/PwD categories - Maximum 28 years.

Education: 10+2 or equivalent from a recognized board or university. Candidates in the final year of 10+2 can also apply.

How to Apply:

Visit nchmct.info for the online application portal.

Complete the registration form with contact details.

Log in with provided credentials.

Fill out the application form and submit relevant documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Save and print a copy for future reference.

Exam Pattern:

Language options: Hindi and English (Computer-Based Test).

200 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) assessing hotel management skills.

Application Fee:

General category: Rs 1000

Transgender/SC/ST/PWD categories: Rs 450

Stay updated by referring to the official website for any changes or additional announcements.

