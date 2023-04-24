NCERT notifies recruitment for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, apply from April 29 onwards

NCERT recruitment 2023 | NCERT

New Delhi: The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications for 347 Non-academic posts.

The application process will begin on April 29.

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.

The last date for submission of online applications will be 21 days soon after its advertisement in the Employment News dated 29 April to 5 May 2023.

Sharing the vacancy details on twitter NCERT writes, "Vacancy notice-Advertisement for 347 Non-academic posts by NCERT: Online applications are invited for 347 Non-academic posts by NCERT under direct recruitment, through open competitive examination."

The NCERT Headquarters, NIE and CIET in New Delhi, PSSCIVE in Bhopal, Five RIEs in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore, and Shillong, as well as the RPDCs of the Publication Division in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Gauhati, and Kolkata.

The NCERT further notified, "skill test and interview as applicable (vide window advertisement in leading news papers across the country). These posts are for NCERT Head Quarters, NIE and CIET at New Delhi, PSSCIVE at Bhopal, Five RIEs at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong and RPDCs of Publication Division located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Gauhati and Kolkata."

The portal for obtaining online application forms shall be open from 29 April, 2023.

For more information visit NCERT website at ncert.nic.in.