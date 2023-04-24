 NCERT notifies recruitment for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, apply from April 29 onwards
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNCERT notifies recruitment for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, apply from April 29 onwards

NCERT notifies recruitment for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, apply from April 29 onwards

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in. The last date for submission of online applications will be 21 days soon after its advertisement in the Employment News dated 29 April to 5 May 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
NCERT recruitment 2023 | NCERT

New Delhi: The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications for 347 Non-academic posts.

The application process will begin on April 29.

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.

The last date for submission of online applications will be 21 days soon after its advertisement in the Employment News dated 29 April to 5 May 2023.

Sharing the vacancy details on twitter NCERT writes, "Vacancy notice-Advertisement for 347 Non-academic posts by NCERT: Online applications are invited for 347 Non-academic posts by NCERT under direct recruitment, through open competitive examination."

Read Also
“NCERT textbook row: State govt can print textbooks independently,” Kerala Education Minister
article-image

The NCERT Headquarters, NIE and CIET in New Delhi, PSSCIVE in Bhopal, Five RIEs in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore, and Shillong, as well as the RPDCs of the Publication Division in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Gauhati, and Kolkata.

The NCERT further notified, "skill test and interview as applicable (vide window advertisement in leading news papers across the country). These posts are for NCERT Head Quarters, NIE and CIET at New Delhi, PSSCIVE at Bhopal, Five RIEs at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong and RPDCs of Publication Division located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Gauhati and Kolkata."

The portal for obtaining online application forms shall be open from 29 April, 2023.

For more information visit NCERT website at ncert.nic.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2023 results to be out soon! check session 2 scorecards, toppers at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 results to be out soon! check session 2 scorecards, toppers at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Himachal minister confirms 16,000 vacant posts in education department alone

Himachal minister confirms 16,000 vacant posts in education department alone

WB teachers' scam: CBI faces court's ire for not arresting all persons named in charge sheet

WB teachers' scam: CBI faces court's ire for not arresting all persons named in charge sheet

NCERT notifies recruitment for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, apply from April 29 onwards

NCERT notifies recruitment for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, apply from April 29 onwards

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Will NTA announce exam results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in? Details here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Will NTA announce exam results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in? Details here