NCERT Extends Registration Date For Various Professor Posts; Apply Till August 27!

NCERT Recruitment 2024: The application process for the recruitment exam of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is currently underway. The deadline to apply for the posts of Associate Professor, Professor, Assistant Professor/Assistant Librarian, has been extended.

Earlier, the application window was supposed to close on August 16, 2024. After the announcement, the last day to apply for the above-mentioned recruitment exam is August 27, 2024.

"It is hereby informed that the last date of Online Registration and apply online of Advt. No. 174/2024 has been extended up to 27.08.2024 (Up to 05:00 P.M)," read the official notice.

Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can fill out the application form on the NCERT's official website at ncert.nic.in. The candidates can also directly access the application form by clicking here.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the NCERT's official website, ncert.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step4: After that, complete the application.

Step 5: Attach the needed files.

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Click 'Submit'

Step 8: Save and download for future

"Candidates should fill in the details to register and then fill the information in the online application form at the appropriate places very carefully. Candidates are required to upload their scanned recent/colour passport size photograph, the applicant's signature, and all the relevant documents. The candidates have to keep a copy of application with documents for record, and the same is to be produced at the time of verification of document/ interview if shortlisted," another notification read.

Application Fee Details

The purpose of the recruiting drive is to fill 123 positions in total.

Applicants who identify as UR, OBC, or EWS must pay an online fee of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only). Other payment methods won't be accepted. Applicants who are female or who identify as SC/ST/PWD are not required to pay a fee. Under no circumstances can the fee be reimbursed once it has been paid.

If a candidate wants to apply for more than one position, they must submit separate online applications and the required fee for each position. Every online application needs to be filled out completely. A single applicant may only submit one application for each vacancy.

Pay Scale Details

Academic level 14 professors receive a rational entrance pay of Rs. 1,44,200 (previously revised pay scale: Rs. 37,400–67,000 with AGP–10,000).



b) Academic level 13A Associate Professor, rational entrance salary of Rs. 1,31,400 (pre-revised pay scale: Rs. 37,400–67,000 with AGP–9,000)



c) Academic level 10, Assistant Professor/Assistant Librarian, rational entrance salary of Rs. 57,700 (pre-revised scale of pay: Rs. 15,600–39,100 with AGP-6,000).