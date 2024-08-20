UGC NET 2024: City Intimation Slip Out For August 27 Exam

UGC NET 2024: Admit Card Out For August 27 | Representational pic

The UGC NET 2024 exam city notification slip for the exam scheduled for August 27th has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The original scheduled date of the exam was August 26. It has been rescheduled for August 27, one day later, in honour of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

How to download?

Using the applicant's registration number and birthdate, the city allotment slip can be obtained from the UGC NET official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

-Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official UGC NET website.

-Select the UGC NET Exam 2024 city intimation slip link from the homepage.

-A new page will open and candidates must enter their login details.

-The city notification slip will appear after you click "Submit."

-Download the document and review the city notification slip.

-Print off a copy of the exam city notification slip for your records.

UGC NET 2024



The National Testing Agency (NTA) will use the OMR (Pen and Paper) format to administer the UGC-NET 2024 to 83 topics at various centres across the country. There are two shifts: the first runs from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The 2024 UGC NET test is scheduled for August 21 to September 4, 2024. The test will be performed to 83 people using a computer. The examination will be conducted in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the first shift and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the second.