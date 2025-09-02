NBEMS Issues Guidelines For FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection; Check Details

FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Guidelines | Official Notification

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released an important notice concerning the issuance of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 pass certificates.

As per the board, the candidates who passed the exam conducted on July 26 will be able to receive their certificates personally from the NBEMS office at Dwarka, New Delhi, between September 16 to October 15, 2025.

Compulsory Entry Slip and Documents

Shortlisted candidates need to download the entry slip from the NBEMS website and report on the given date and time. They have to bring original documents, as stated in the FMGE Information Bulletin, along with a self-declaration form filled properly. NBEMS made it clear that no certificates will be issued without the self-declaration.

No Authorised Representatives Allowed

NBEMS emphasised that certificates will only be delivered to the candidates personally, upon verification of identity by biometrics or Face ID. Representatives or third parties will not be accepted on any terms.

"The FMGE Pass certificate will be issued only on production of prescribed documents in ORIGINAL and on verification of identity, including biometrics/Face ID. The Pass Certificates shall NOT be issued to any authorised representative or any person other than the candidate himself/herself under any circumstances," reads the notification.

Rescheduling Guidelines

Those who cannot obtain their pass certificates within the provided schedule should not come to the office on random dates. They can instead make prior approval for an alternative date after October 15 through the Communication Web Portal (CWP) of NBEMS.