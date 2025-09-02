 NBEMS Issues Guidelines For FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNBEMS Issues Guidelines For FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection; Check Details

NBEMS Issues Guidelines For FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection; Check Details

NBEMS will distribute FMGE June 2025 pass certificates in person at its Dwarka, New Delhi office from September 16 to October 15, 2025. Candidates must carry the entry slip, original documents, and a self-declaration form to collect their certificates.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Guidelines | Official Notification

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released an important notice concerning the issuance of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 pass certificates.

As per the board, the candidates who passed the exam conducted on July 26 will be able to receive their certificates personally from the NBEMS office at Dwarka, New Delhi, between September 16 to October 15, 2025.

Compulsory Entry Slip and Documents

Shortlisted candidates need to download the entry slip from the NBEMS website and report on the given date and time. They have to bring original documents, as stated in the FMGE Information Bulletin, along with a self-declaration form filled properly. NBEMS made it clear that no certificates will be issued without the self-declaration.

FPJ Shorts
'I Try To Give Something To A Kid & The Adult...': Iga Swiatek Indirectly Criticizes Polish Millionaire Piotr Szczerek Over Viral US Open 2025 Incident; Video
'I Try To Give Something To A Kid & The Adult...': Iga Swiatek Indirectly Criticizes Polish Millionaire Piotr Szczerek Over Viral US Open 2025 Incident; Video
VIDEO: Massive Boulder Crashes On Health Officer's Vehicle In Haldwani; 2 Injured
VIDEO: Massive Boulder Crashes On Health Officer's Vehicle In Haldwani; 2 Injured
Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups & Strengthen Ties
Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups & Strengthen Ties
Mumbai: Bombay HC Orders TMC To Remove Fish Market In Thane
Mumbai: Bombay HC Orders TMC To Remove Fish Market In Thane
Read Also
MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4
article-image

No Authorised Representatives Allowed

NBEMS emphasised that certificates will only be delivered to the candidates personally, upon verification of identity by biometrics or Face ID. Representatives or third parties will not be accepted on any terms.

"The FMGE Pass certificate will be issued only on production of prescribed documents in ORIGINAL and on verification of identity, including biometrics/Face ID. The Pass Certificates shall NOT be issued to any authorised representative or any person other than the candidate himself/herself under any circumstances," reads the notification.

Rescheduling Guidelines

Those who cannot obtain their pass certificates within the provided schedule should not come to the office on random dates. They can instead make prior approval for an alternative date after October 15 through the Communication Web Portal (CWP) of NBEMS.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NBEMS Issues Guidelines For FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection; Check Details

NBEMS Issues Guidelines For FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection; Check Details

BHU Hosts Faculty Development Programme To Boost Women Entrepreneurship Under Swavalambini...

BHU Hosts Faculty Development Programme To Boost Women Entrepreneurship Under Swavalambini...

Uttar Pradesh: Clash Breaks Out Between Police & Students At Barabanki University Over Law Course...

Uttar Pradesh: Clash Breaks Out Between Police & Students At Barabanki University Over Law Course...

JKSET Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

JKSET Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Exam Details Here

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Exam Details Here