NIA Arrests Student From AMU Over Alleged Links To ISIS

Security personnel stand guard as National Investigation Agency (NIA) carries out raids in connection with the 'ISIS-Voice of Hind' case | ANI

Jharkhand: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a 19-year-old student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), identified as Faizan Ansari alias Faiz from Jharkhand, on charges of having connections with the terrorist organization Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS). The arrest is part of the NIA's extensive operation to dismantle ISIS modules across the country.

According to reports, Faizan's rented accommodation in Aligarh and his home in Jharkhand underwent searches during the investigation, leading to the recovery of incriminating materials, including electronic devices and documents, on July 16 and 17.

The NIA had detained Faizan on July 19 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The agency believes he was planning to carry out terror attacks on behalf of ISIS in India.

Simultaneously, Maharashtra State comes across similar cases:

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, a separate ISIS module was recently busted by authorities. Four individuals were arrested in Thane, and Pune on July 3. They were suspected of promoting terror activities on the instructions of ISIS handlers abroad. The accused include Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Nagpada, Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba from Kondhwa in Pune, Sharjeel Shaikh, and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Thane's Padgha.

The arrested individuals were allegedly involved in exchanging materials to assemble improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and small firearms. Moreover, they were reportedly responsible for producing and disseminating inflammatory media content, which found its way into the magazine called 'Voice of Hind'.

The investigations remain ongoing as the agencies continue to gather evidence and ensure that those involved in terrorist activities are brought to justice.

