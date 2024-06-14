IIT Madras Declares JEE Advanced AAT Result Released At jeeadv.ac.in

IANS

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has officially announced the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) Result 2024. Candidates who participated in the AAT, conducted on June 12, 2024, can now access their results on the official JEE Advanced website.

Date and time:

Exam Date: June 12, 2024

Time: single shift from 9 am to 12 noon

How to check JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates need to enter their login details.

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your result will be displayed.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official JEE Advanced website.