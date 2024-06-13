Dharmendra Pradhan Denies Allegations Of Paper Leak, Corruption During NEET UG 2024 Exam

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | Representative pic

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has denied allegations of paper leak during the NEET 2024 exam and has said that the government is ready to give answers to the court.

"There is no corruption. In connection with the NEET examination, 24 lakh students appear in the examination. A hearing in the Supreme Court is underway today and this issue is regarding around 1,500 students. Govt is ready to give answers to the Court," said Pradhan, as per media reports.

Pradhan's response comes after the SC directed to cancel the grace marks of all 1563 students and has given them the option to appear for re-examination which will likely be held on June 23.

He also mentioned that a committee of academicians has been constituted and that this particular topic is being considered.



"This will be presented to the court by the government. NTA successfully administers the nation's three main exams, CUET, JEE, and NEET. We're going to held the guilty parties responsible," he added.

The candidates who will choose to not appear for the re-exam will be evaluated on the basis of June 5 exam without the grace marks criteria.

There are many controversies surrounding the NEET UG 2024 exam, including claims of paper leaks and exam cheating.



On May 5, the NTA conducted the exam at 4,750 venues, and about 24 lakh persons took it.