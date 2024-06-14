Tripura Paper Leak Scam: Tipra Motha MLA Demands FIR Against Recruitment Board Members

Representative Photo

Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma on Friday demanded that an FIR be lodged against recruitment board members for alleged leakage of question papers ahead of the examination for filling up 110 posts in Tripura tribal council.

The Tipra Motha-controlled Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council had constituted a five-member recruitment board to conduct an exam and fill up the posts in different categories, including sub-zonal development officer.

The recruitment board is headed by Datamohan Jamatia, a former state law department secretary.

The question paper was leaked on June 6, the day before the recruitment examination, prompting the authority to cancel the test immediately.

Debbarma said, "An FIR against the chairman and other members of the recruitment board must be lodged. They should face an investigation."

An FIR was lodged over the leakage of question paper and two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case, a police officer said.

Read Also NEET UG 2024 Controversy: SC Issues Notice On CBI Investigation Into Paper Leaks

Debbarma also sought the removal of the chief executive member of the tribal council, CK Jamatia, till a proper investigation into the paper leak scam was completed.

“I have already spoken to Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and shared my concern over the scam which has tarnished the image of TTAADC”, he added.