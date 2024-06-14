UGC Chairman: UGC-NET Admit Cards To Be Issued By Tonight; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Admit Card 2024 by tonight on the official website. This information was shared by UGC Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on the official social media platform X (formerly Twitter) today, June 14, 2024.

He said, "NTA plans to issue UGC-NET admit cards by tonight. Please check at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in Wishing the best to all the candidates who are going to take UGC-NET on 18 June 2024."

Students will be able to check and download their admit cards from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once the direct link is active.

Exam Details

Exam Dates: June 14 to June 18, 2024

First shift: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Second shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Exam City Release Date: June 7, 2024

Application Process: April 20, 2024 to May 15, 2024

The exam will assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for positions as ‘Assistant Professor’ and for both ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the admit card link

Step 3: On the next window, enter your UGC NET application number, date of birth, and given security pin

Step 4: Submit the details and download your UGC NET admit card

For more details, students can also check out the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.