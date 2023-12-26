NATA 2024 Information Brochure Unveiled: Exam Dates, Sessions, and Eligibility Criteria Revealed | Representative image

The Council of Architecture (COA) has recently unveiled the information brochure for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2024. The entrance examination is scheduled to take place from April 6 onwards, with sessions between 10 am and 1 pm. Interested candidates can access the NATA 2024 brochure on the official website at nata.in.

According to the brochure, the examination will be held on weekends from April to July 2024, with two sessions, depending on the number of registered candidates for each session.

Candidates are permitted to participate in a maximum of three attempts for NATA 2024 within one academic year. The results will be based on the best score achieved among all attempts. Additionally, the NATA score will remain valid for a duration of two academic years.

For those aspiring to pursue the B.Arch program at IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) is a mandatory step. However, eligibility for this aptitude test is limited to students who have qualified for JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Only these qualified candidates will have the opportunity to take the AAT for admission purposes.