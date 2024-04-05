NATA 2024 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Topics, Exam Day Guidelines

Representative image

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2024) will be conducted by the Council of Architecture (COA) tomorrow. The exam is held for admission into BArch programmes in around 375 higher educational institutions (HEIs). The online exam will take place from 10 am to 1 pm and then from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The NATA 2024 question paper will be divided into two parts. Part A, the drawing and composition test, will have three questions of 80 marks. Two questions of 25 marks each will be based on composition and color, and sketching and composition (black and white). One question of 30 marks will test 3D composition.

Part B will have 30 questions of two marks each and 15 of four marks each. This section will test abilities such as visual reasoning, logical derivation, architecture, design general awareness, language interpretation, design sensitivity and thinking, and numerical aptitude.

Guidelines for exam day:

Students appearing for NATA 2024 are required to reach the center one hour before the commencement of the exam. The registration of candidates at the center will be completed by 9.45 am for the morning shift and 1.15 pm for the evening shift.

Candidates must bring the NATA 2024 admit card along with a valid identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, driver’s license, or voter’s ID. They can carry stationary such as pencils, erasers, dry colors and a scale (up to 15 cm).

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, electronic watches with calculators are not allowed in the examination hall. Possession of such items will lead to cancellation of candidature.

The exam authority will provide paper to the candidates for rough work. They will have to solve the questions only on material provided at the exam centers.