JEE Main, MHT-CET: Find Out The Full List Of Exams With Revised Dates

This year, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held between April 19 and June 1.

Therefore, candidates with exams scheduled during this time frame, should expect changes in their schedule. Due to the elections, many competitive exams and entrance exams have been postponed. Several exams, including the UPSC civil service prelims exam, NEET PG exam, KCET, MHT CET (PCM, PCB) exam, TS EAPCET (EAMCET) exam, TS POLYCET exam and ICAI CA exam are also set to be postponed during the period of election.

MHT CET (PCM and PCB) examinations were initially scheduled to be held between April 16 and April 30. Then the PCM group exams were rescheduled to be held between May 2 and May 17. The PCB group exam will now take place between April 22 and April 30, 2024. The admit cards for MHT CET will be made available to candidates 10 days before the exam commences.

JEE Main 2024 exam: NTA has revised the JEE Main 2024 session 2 schedule. The entrance test will now be conducted between April 4 and April 12. Earlier, the test was scheduled between April 4 and 15.

TS EAPCET 2024 exam will be conducted on May 9, 10, 11 and 12. It will be held in two shifts from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The exam will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode for 3 hours.

UPSC civil service exam were scheduled to be held on May 26. The UPSC Prelims exam will now be conducted on June 16. The decision to revise the exam timetable was taken after the Election Commission announced the schedule of election to the 18th Lok Sabha in April – June 2024.

NEET PG: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate will now be held on June 23. The NEET PG 2024 result will be announced by July 15, while the counselling for admission, according to the new NBE NEET PG 2024 dates, will be held from August 5 to October 15.

ICAI CA the intermediate Group 1 exam will be conducted on May 3, 5, and 9 instead of May 7, and Group 2 will be held on May 11, 15, and 17, instead of May 9, 11, and 13. The postponement of the CA exams did not go well for the students because of the clashing of dates CA students are demanding for postponement of exams so that they can utilize their voting rights. Even though the exams will be held during the time of election, the National Test Agency (NTA) is reportedly refusing to change the decision on three national entrance tests that is. JEE main 2024, NEET UG 2024, and CUET 2024 exams.