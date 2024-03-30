MHT CET 2024 Revised Dates Announced for PCM, LLB & Other Program

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has released updated dates for the MHT CET 2024 examinations covering PCM, LLB, and other programs.

The MHT CET PCM group examination has been rescheduled to take place from May 2 to 17, addressing the clash with NEET UG 2024. Notably, there will be no exam held on May 5.

This adjustment reflects the second revision to the exam schedule, now setting the PCM group examination period from May 2 to May 16, 2024.

Here are the revised MHT CET 2024 dates:

- MHT CET 2024 PCB: April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30

- MHT CET 2024 PCM: May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, and 17

- MAH-AAC CET: May 12

- MAH-BA/BSc BEd CET: May 18

- MAH-LLB 5 years CET: May 18

- MH-Nursing CET: May 24 and 25

- MAH-BHMCT CET: May 22

- MAH-BBCA, BBA, BMS, BBM-CET: May 27 to 29

- MAH-PGP-CET, PGO-CET, MSc CET: To be announced later

Candidates are reminded to check their admit cards meticulously upon release, reporting any discrepancies to the authorities promptly.