Narayana Murthy Discloses 6-Day Work Week with Minimum 14-Hour Daily Commitment

Narayana Murthy | Image: Wikipedia

Infosys co-founder, Narayana Murthy, has reiterated his stance on the importance of hard work, urging youngsters in India to work for at least 70 hours a week to boost productivity. In an interview with The Economic Times, Murthy reflected on his own work ethic during the early years of founding Infosys.

Murthy revealed that during the period until 1994, he dedicated a staggering 85 to 90 hours per week to his work. "I used to be in the office at 6:20 am and leave office at 8:30 pm and worked six days a week," he disclosed during the interview. Murthy emphasized that his dedication to long hours was a crucial factor in the success of Infosys.

The veteran entrepreneur attributed his strong work ethic to the teachings of his parents, who believed that working "very, very hard" was the only way to escape poverty. According to Murthy, the productivity gained from each work hour is what contributes significantly to success.

Increased productivity in India

In a conversation with Infosys former CFO Mohandas Pai in October, Murthy argued that India needs to enhance work productivity to compete with rapidly growing nations like China and Japan. He drew parallels with post-World War II Germany and Japan, where citizens worked extra hours for the benefit of their countries.

Parliamentary mention and Government response

Murthy's advocacy for increased work hours made its way into the ongoing winter session of Parliament, with three Lok Sabha MPs questioning the government's stance on the suggestion. Rameswar Teli, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, clarified that no such proposal is currently under consideration by the Government of India. Despite the government's response, Murthy's call for increased work hours continues to stir conversations on the role of hard work in India's economic progress.