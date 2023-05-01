Nalanda University appoints Arvind Panagariya as chancellor, confirms varsity's twitter handle

Nalanda University appoints Arvind Panagariya as chancellor |

Nalanda University has confirmed that the noted economist and professor, Arvind Panagariya is the new chancellor of the university. The economist is also the former NITI Aayog vice-chairman.

The communique regarding his appointment was received Friday evening through the Ministry of External Affairs, it added.

He has also served as a member of the governing body of the Nalanda University.

After computer scientist Vijay P. Bhatkar, former Singaporean foreign minister George Yeo, and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, he serves as the university’s fourth chancellor.

Informing about the development through micro blogging site, Twitter the official Twitter page of the university wrote “Vice Chancellor Professor Sunaina Singh congratulates & welcomes Professor Arvind Panagariya as the Chancellor of Nalanda University.

The renowned economist is also the Padma Bhushan awardee.

Padma Bhushan & former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Dr @APanagariya is a renowned economist & Professor @Columbia University. (1/1) pic.twitter.com/VdaHDrbN5x — Nalanda University (@nalanda_univ) April 28, 2023

Dr. Arvind Panagariya succeeding Dr Vijay P Bhatkar who served an exceeding tenure as the chancellor of the Nalanda University. Dr Vijay P Bhatkar was appointed as the chancellor in 2017 and is retiring from the post in 2023.

The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, informed the University of Panagariya’s appointment as chancellor on Friday night.

Panagariya previously held the positions of chief economist of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Additionally, he held various positions with the World Bank, IMF, and UNCTAD.