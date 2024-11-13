NABARD Recruitment 2024: Admit Card OUT For Office Attendant Posts; Download At nabard.org

NABARD Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

The admit card for the Office Attendant in Group 'C' Service recruitment exam 2024 has been made available by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Hall passes are available for download on the official website, nabard.org, for qualified applicants.



The date of the online test is set for November 21, 2024. The purpose of the recruiting drive is to fill 108 positions.

How to download?



Visit www.nabard.org, the official website.

Navigate to the Careers Notice tab on the homepage.

Click the link to view the Office Attendant admission card.

Enter your login information and hit "Submit."

Examine and obtain the admission card.

Print off a copy for your records.

It is crucial for the candidates to review their admit card thoroughly and see that all the provided information is correct - any mistake should immediately be reported to the concerned authorities.

Screening process

The Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and Online Test will be used to shortlist the applicants.

According to the notification, NABARD will examine candidates' eligibility during the recruitment process/joining stage and approve them based on the information supplied in their online application and any necessary fees. If it is determined that any information submitted in the online application was fraudulent or erroneous, or if the Bank deems that the candidate does not satisfy the requirements for the post, the candidate's candidature will be cancelled and they will be denied the opportunity to join.

Candidates are recommended to visit the website periodically. NABARD stated that online links to download the call letter and information handout will be available on its official website.