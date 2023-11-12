NABARD Grade A Mains Assistant Manager Admit Card Out At nabard.org

The exams that are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 2 will continue without any change in date | Representative image

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for the Grade A Mains Assistant Manager examination. Candidates can download the Grade A Mains Assistant Manager admit card from the official website at nabard.org.

The candidates need their registration number/ roll number and date of birth/ password to download the NABARD Phase 2 Admit Card 2023.

The Main examination for the Assistant Manager In Grade 'A will be conducted on November 19.

How to download:

Visit the official website at nabard.org

On the homepage, click on the Career tab

Next, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

Only the selected candidates who qualify in NABARD Mains Exam will be called for Interview Round for which the Interview Call Letter will be issued separately. The candidates will be tested for their knowledge about their selected subject and their presence of mind. The final selection will be done based on their performance in the Mains Exam & Interview Round.