Mystique 2023: H.R. College Hosts Intercollegiate Festival Extravaganza

Mumbai's cultural and management scene came alive as H.R. College, Churchgate, hosted the fourth edition of its intercollegiate festival, Mystique. From December 4th to 6th, 2023, the campus buzzed with diverse academic backgrounds across Mumbai gathered to celebrate their shared passions for culture, sports, and management.

The three-day extravaganza featured performances by Project 91 from Sunburn and Yashraj at the Karnatak Sports Associations (KSA) Grounds. A highlight of the festival was a panel discussion on "The Crucial Role of Digital Creation in an Actor’s Journey" with panelists like Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal.

Diverse Competitions

Mystique offered a holistic experience with events inspired by shows like 'Aap Ki Adalat' and the legacy event 'Student of the Year.' The Fine Arts section transformed into a gallery, showcasing masterpieces from young artists. Thirty-five colleges participated, with Jai Hind College clinching 1st place, followed by Thakur College as the 1st runner-up and Kishinchand Chellaram College as the 2nd runner-up.

Beyond competitions, Mystique was a celebration of unity, providing a platform for businesses and brands to connect with the youth. Food stalls, creative jewelry, and pop-up stalls added a touch of glamour, creating a lively atmosphere.