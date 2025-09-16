Murder Case Registered In Death Of Jadavpur University Student | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kolkata: A murder case has been registered in the mysterious death of Jadavpur University student. The case was registered at Jadavpur police station based on the complaint lodged by father of the deceased student.

On Monday morning, the student's parents first went to Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters) and met Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma. From there they went to the Jadavpur Police Station where they formally lodged the complaint.

Statement By The Father Of The Deceased Student

Speaking to media persons, the father of the student said, "My daughter is scared of the dark. She cannot go to the water body area alone unless someone called her there. That person must've made her some offer which she refused. Therefore, therefore there is a possibility that she could have been pushed into the water. She didn't know how to swim. Therefore, she cannot fall into the water intentionally."

Meanwhile, seven students of Jadavpur University are now under the scanner of investigators. The Kolkata Police summoned the seven students yesterday for questioning. Three of them were questioned by the detectives. Their statements have been recorded. Rest of them will be called for questioning later this week.

According to police sources, those who first rescued the student from the water body on the day of the incident are her close friends. Therefore, the police officers deems it necessary to talk to them. The police are also examining the mobile phone of the deceased student.

Sources said, call details of the phone are being examined to know who she had contacted before the incident.

On the night of September 11, the body of a female student was recovered from water body within the Jadavpur University campus. The victim was a third-year student majoring in English Literature at the university. While the body was recovered a little after 10 pm, a cultural programme was going on within the university campus by the members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of the CPI(M).

Although the cultural programme was stopped immediately after the information surfaced about the recovery of the students’ body. It was immediately rushed to the nearby K.P.C. Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Following the tragic death of a third-year female student on the campus, Jadavpur University authorities have tightened security and imposed several restrictions for students and outsiders.

In a circular issued late Friday night, the varsity authorities have forbidden trespassing, morning and evening walks, use of narcotics and alcohol inside the campus and entry through valid identity cards.

According to the initial post-mortem examination report, the student died by drowning. However, it is not clear from the initial autopsy report whether she was drunk or not.

According to the police, they are awaiting the viscera report, which will take some time to arrive, to determine whether drugs or other toxic substances were present in her body at the time of drowning.

However, the initial autopsy report stated that no signs of injury were found on the body.

