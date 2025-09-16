JPSC JET 2024 Registration Begins Today At jpsc.gov.in; Check Dates, Eligibility And Fees

JPSC JET 2025 Notification | Official Notification

JPSC JET 2024 Registration: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission will launch the online registration process for the JPSC JET 2024 Examination on its official website today, September 16, 2025. Students who are interested and qualified can now go to jpsc.gov.in and finish the Jharkhand Eligibility Test registration process.

JPSC JET 2024 Registration: Important dates

Last date to apply: October 6, 2025

Last date for fee submission: October 7, 2025

Application correction window: October 8 to October 10, 2025

JPSC JET 2024 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR) or EWS category must have secured a minimum of 55% marks (without rounding off) in their Master’s degree or equivalent.

The degree must be obtained from a recognised university or institution approved by the UGC.

JPSC JET 2024 Registration: Application fees

Unreserved (UR) category: ₹575/-

BC-I / BC-II / EWS category: ₹300/-

SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender category: ₹150/-

JPSC JET 2024 Registration: Steps to register

Step 1: To finish the registration process, students must go to jpsc.gov.in, the organization's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link to the online registration process.

Step 3: Candidates must click on the JPSC JET 2024 registration link on the home website to access a new page.

Step 4: Sign in to your account, complete the application, and pay online.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for future use by clicking the submit button.

JPSC JET 2024: Exam pattern and mode

Mode of exam: Offline (OMR-based)

Number of papers: Two

Paper I:

- 50 questions

- 100 marks

- Covers General Awareness, Reasoning, Comprehension, Divergent Thinking, and Teaching/Research Skills

Paper II:

- 100 questions

- 200 marks

- Based on chosen subject to test domain knowledge

Duration: 180 minutes (3 hours) for both papers combined

The eligibility of applicants for assistant professor positions and those pursuing admission to Ph.D. programs at various Jharkhandi universities and colleges is determined by this JET. The JET Certificate will always be accepted for entrance to Ph.D. programs and courses in the state as well as assistant professor posts.

Candidates are advised to visit JPSC's official website at jpsc.gov.in for additional pertinent information.