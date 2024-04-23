Mumbai: Wilson College Principal Alleges Assault, Hit By College Staff; FIR Filed

Mumbai: Wilson College principal Anna Pratima Nikalje, has filed an assault complaint against the John Wilson Education Society (JWES) treasurer, Joshua Rathnam Chinthala. A complaint was filed at the Gamdevi Police Station. The incident took place on April 19 during a meeting on the 2nd floor of the Wilson College Office in Girgaon Chowpaty.

According to the FIR copy accessed by the Free Press Journal, during the meeting, Nikalje was seated beside the accused. Nikalje called college registrar Pradeep Abhyankar to come and collect a document and get it photocopied. Chinthala allegedly held Nikalje's left hand tightly and did not let her go out. When Nikalje asked him to let go of her hand, Chintala allegedly gave her a hard blow.

"After the incident, I was mentally shocked. After I finished my daily work and college meeting, I mentioned the incident to my husband, Dr. Kaundal Karkare," Nikalje claimed in the FIR.

As per the FIR copy, the incident was witnessed by President BK Nayak, CNI General Secretary Dr Ajith Kumar, UCNIT Managing Director Dr Lal Bahadur Kamble, CNI Treasurer Subroto Gorai, and JWS In-Charge Treasurer Joshna Ratnam Chintala, who were present during the meeting.

The Free Press Journal reached out to Nikalje for confirmation, but she refused to comment.