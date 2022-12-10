Mumbai vibes: Indian student in England takes autorickshaw ride, video goes viral

Instagram (rickshawala.co.uk)

York: Auto rickshaws, commonly referred to as tuk-tuks, are the quintessential part of a Mumbaikar's routine. One such Bombay student who is pursuing his higher education at the University of York, located in Helsington, England, went for an auto rickshaw ride to catch up with the much-needed 'Mumbai vibes' that he left back home.

An old Hindi song plays in the background to seal the deal with this Indian experience. The video was shared by rickshawala.co.uk., an autorickshaw driver who travelled from Bombay to England.