Mumbai University's Academy of Theater Arts & Kalaprangan Trust Honors Special Students With Certificate

Thane: Mumbai University's Academy of Theater Arts and Kalaprangan Trust, on Wednesday organised a unique ceremony to honor special children with 'Certificate' degrees at Kashinath Ghanekar mini auditorium here on Wednesday. The event was initiated by the founder trustee of Kalaprangan Trust Dr.Pallavi K. Naik.

After completing post-graduation in Bharatanatyam, Dr. Pallavi completed her research in "Bharatanatyam therapy for mentally challenged children’ in 2012.

Further, on the basis of her research studies she designed a one-year Certificate course in Dance for Special Students.

By collaborating Kalaprangan Trust with Mumbai University’s Academy of theater Arts she started this innovative course in the academic year 2020-21 in Thane.

This course for special children might be one of its kinds through universities across India.

Along with this in the same year she started one more course in Thane, ‘Diploma in Bharatanatyam with aesthetics and therapeutics studies’ through same collaboration.

The current academic year marks a significant milestone as first batch of students enrolled for the diploma course and second batch of students in the certificate course have successfully completed their studies. To commemorate this Kalaprangan Trust and Mumbai University’s Academy of theater Arts had organized a convocation ceremony to honor the success of students with certificate.

Students receiving certificate | Academy of Theater Arts and Kalaprangan Trust

