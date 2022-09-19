Mumbai University to start distance learning courses in MA Psychology, Journalism & PR

Mumbai University | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The UGC has approved a total of 23 courses from the University of Mumbai's Institute of Distance and Open Learning(IDOL) for the academic year 2022-23, including three new courses this year: MA Psychology, MA Communication and Journalism, and MA Public Relations.

Admission to these three courses will go on till September 30, 2022.

MA in Social Psychology is now in session for which IDOL has set up a computer lab. For admission into this course, students must pass at least 3 examinations in BA Psychology.

Alongside psychology, Journalism and Public Relations have also been made available to many working people through distance learning this academic session.

All three courses will be offered in session mode, with study materials made available online. Expert professors will be available for class guidance for this specific course.

