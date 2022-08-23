e-Paper Get App

Mumbai University to hold PET on August 26

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University |

The PET (Pre-PhD Entrance Examination) exam schedule for the University of Mumbai has been released. According to this, exams for the Humanities Faculty will be held on August 26, 2022 between 10 AM and 12 AM, and exams for the Science and Technology Faculty will be held between 2 AM and 4 PM.

Online practise exams were also held between August 20 and August 23, 2022, stated Dr. Vinod Patil, the director of examinations and evaluation board.

Registrations for the PET were accepted in an online mode where 4781 candidates signed up to appear for the examination. The University of Mumbai received the maximum applications for the faculty of science and technology - 2100. Humanities followed with 1233 applications.

A total of 784 for business and management, and 664 for interfaculty were received.

