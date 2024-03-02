 Mumbai University Summer Exams To Begin On March 22
The varsity has released the schedule of 299 exams – 69 of them for humanities faculty, 57 for commerce and management, 75 for science and technology and 98 for interdisciplinary - which will be held over the next few months.

Musab QaziUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
Mumbai University | File Photo

The summer exam session of the University of Mumbai (MU) will begin on March 22.

The varsity has released the schedule of 299 exams – 69 of them for humanities faculty, 57 for commerce and management, 75 for science and technology and 98 for interdisciplinary - which will be held over the next few months. Around 2 lakh students are expected to appear for these tests.

The exam session will begin with the sixth semester BCom test on March 22, followed by sixth semester BA and BSc papers on April 3. The three courses account for the bulk of MU students. The specialised or self-finance courses of the three faculties will begin later.

The varsity is yet to announce the time-table of engineering and other programmes. A total of 540 tests will be held in this cycle.

Mumbai University To Launch Avesta Pahlavi Study Centre; Focus on Preserving, Promoting...
The summer session will be the first test for Pooja Raundale, the university's Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE), who assumed charge on Thursday. The varsity's examination department has often faced the ire of students due to technical glitches and result delays.

“We have planned to conduct, assess and declare the results of summer exams in a timely manner,” assured Raundale.

