Mumbai University Summer Exams Begin on March 22: Schedule, Courses, and Registration Updates

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai University has announced its schedule for the upcoming summer exams, featuring a total of 299 exams. According to Times of India, the examinations will commence on March 22 with the sixth semester BCom tests, followed by BA and BSc papers starting on April 3. Notably, exams for the sixth semester BCom self-financed courses are set to begin on April 15. Additionally, 98 exams are scheduled under the interdisciplinary faculty.

The distribution of these exams includes 69 for humanities, 57 for commerce and management, 75 for science and technology, and the remaining 98 for interdisciplinary subjects. The exams are spread out over the next few months, expecting approximately 2 lakh students to participate.

While BA, BSc, and BCom are among the most popular courses at Mumbai University, specialized or self-financed courses within these faculties will commence later. Although the schedule for these courses has been announced, the timetable for engineering and other programs is yet to be released. A total of 540 tests will be administered in this cycle to assess students' knowledge and skills in these specific courses.

Mumbai University, one of the largest educational institutions globally, currently enrolls over 5 lakh students across its campuses and affiliated colleges in the state.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration deadline for MHT CET 2024. Candidates can now register directly at mahacet.org for PCM and PCB courses until March 8. The first paper for PCM applicants will be mathematics, while Biology will be the initial paper for PCB candidates. Physics and Chemistry constitute the second paper, shared by both PCB and PCM, with the syllabus based on classes 11 and 12 curriculum.