Mumbai University Postpones All Exams Scheduled For Today, July 9

Mumbai University Postpones All Exams Scheduled For Today |

Mumbai: The Mumbai University has postponed all the exams scheduled for today, July 9 due to forecast of heavy rainfall in the city. For Tuesday, July 9, Mumbai is under an orange alert. The new dates for the exams have not yet been announced.

The same was officially announced by Mumbai University on its official X account. The official notice said, "due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, all exams scheduled for tomorrow (July 9, 2024) at the University of Mumbai have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon."

"EXAM UPDATE!

Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, all exams scheduled for tomorrow (July 9, 2024) at the University of Mumbai have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon. — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) July 8, 2024

Mumbai University had also postponed the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) exam scheduled yesterday, July 8 to July 13. This was done due to heavy rainfall in the city.

Schools, colleges shut

Meanwhile, schools and colleges is also shut in the city today because of extreme rainfall alert throughout the day. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in the Mumbai (BMC area).

Heavy rainfall expected in Maharashtra

Up till July 12, IMD has forecasted significant rainfall in certain areas of Mumbai. Up until July 12, Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal are expected to experience heavy to moderate rainfall, according to IMD's prediction.