Maharashtra Rains: Holiday Declared At Schools On July 9 in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane & Raigad Amid Heavy Rains | Representative Image

Mumbai: In the view of heavy rainfall across the state of Maharashtra and IMD issuing red alert for many districts in Maharashtra including Mumbai, many districts in the state have issued issued holiday for the schools on June 9.

In a X post, The BMC notified that IMD has issued a red alert across in Mumbai. "In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Tuesday, 9th July 2024, in consideration of the safety of students. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration requests Mumbaikars to step out of homes only if required," the X notification read.

⛈️🚨The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai.



🏫In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Tuesday, 9th July 2024, in consideration of the safety of students.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2024

Some of the districts which has officially sent notification to their respective districts are Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad,

The official letter by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation declaring holiday for schools in Navi Mumbai | FPJ

The official letter by the Thane Municipal Corporation declaring holiday for schools in Thane | FPJ

In a notification issued by the Raigad district collector Kishan Javale he said, "All schools and colleges of Raigad district (Anganwadi, pre-primary and primary, secondary, college) students tomorrow Tuesday that is July 9".

The week started with chaos for Mumbaikars, especially motorists, as heavy overnight rain left roads flooded, which is evident issue recurring every year. However, the relentless rain throughout the day was unexpected, making driving nearly impossible. This forced many motorists to either get stranded on waterlogged roads or request to work from home on Monday. The heavy rainfall, waterlogging situation continues to remain the same across places in Mumbai bringing a standstill to daily routine life of many Mumbaikars.