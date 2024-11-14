Mumbai University PET, LLM Admit Cards Out; Check Details Here

Mumbai University | File photo

The admit cards for the PhD Entrance Test (PET) 2024 and LLM Entrance Exam of the University of Mumbai, organised by the University of Mumbai, have been made available to students on their login emails. Both exams are scheduled to be held on November 17, 2024, at various centers.

Steps to download Mumbai University PET and LLM Admit Card 2024

1. Go to the University of Mumbai official website, mu.ac.in.

2. Find the link for "Admit Card for PET and LLM Entrance Exams 2024" under the Admissions or Examinations tab.

3. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

4. Click on Submit and download the admit card.

5. Take a clear printout of the admit card.

Number of applications received

A total of 4960 students have submitted online applications for the PET exam, while 4496 students have applied for the LLM Entrance Exam. Out of the total number of applications received for PET 2024 exam, the highest number of 2285 applications have been received for the Science and Technology stream, followed by 1099 for Humanities, 813 for Commerce and Management, and 763 for Interdisciplinary. Also, out of the total applications, 2804 are from male students, 2155 from female students, and 1 from the third gender.

Exam timings

Both exams will be conducted online as Center-Based Tests (CBT) at various centers. The PET exam will be held in the morning session from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the LLM Entrance Exam will be held in the afternoon session from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Pooja Raundal, Director of the Examination and Evaluation Board, University of Mumbai, has urged candidates to be present at the respective exam centers one hour before the exam.