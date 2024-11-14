Mumbai University Students In State Of Confusion Over LLB Exam Rescheduling; Final Notification Confirms New Dates; Check Here

Mumbai University | File photo

Students at Mumbai University are expressing their frustration on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding the recent changes to their LLB exam schedule.

Confusion Surrounds Exam Date Changes

The LLB exams were initially set for November 19th, 20th, and 21st. However, a notification released on October 22nd postponed the exams to December 30th, December 7th, and December 14th due to the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Then, on November 11th, another notification was issued, reverting the exam dates back to November 19th. This abrupt change left many students confused and angry.

Athough, a final notification on November 12th has been announced yet another revision to the schedule.

Furious students questioned the reasoning behind the shifting exam dates after the initial postponement. They took to X to voice their dissatisfaction, with one student stating, "Mumbai University seems to be harassing law students. First, they postpone exam dates due to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, and today they declare exams on the same dates that clash with the elections."

Another student humorously critiqued the university's scheduling decisions: "Mumbai University’s idea of exam scheduling: exam on the 19th, elections on the 20th, and another exam on the 21st. Why not just send a private plane for students to vote and come back? Law students are fighting for their rights while the university fights against logic."

University Responds to Concerns

In response to the uproar, the Free Press Journal contacted the Mumbai University exam department for clarification. Prasad Karande, who previously served as MU's examination director confirmed that a new notification was issued on November 12th, announcing further changes to the exam schedule. The exams that were originally scheduled for November 19th have now been moved to November 25th, 27th, 30th, and December 14th.

Final Exam Schedule For Fifth-year LLB Students Is Now As Follows: