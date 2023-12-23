Mumbai University Partners With Oxford Centre For Hindu Studies To Introduce Temple Management Course

Mumbai University | File photo

In a significant development, the Mumbai University has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies. This collaboration is a strategic step towards integrating the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) into higher education, as emphasized by the National Education Policy. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between modern and traditional education by introducing a course on temple management.

Comprehensive Study of Hindu Philosophy

The partnership between the university's Centre for Hindu Studies and its Sanskrit Department will pave the way for diploma and certificate-level courses, both offline and online. A press release from Mumbai University highlighted, "The course will focus on a holistic study of Hindu philosophy while offering degree and certificate courses." The curriculum is designed to provide students with a deep understanding of Hindu philosophy, drawing inspiration from real-life instances.

Practical Applications in Renowned Temples

According to Times Now reports, it emphasizing the course's practical orientation, an official from Mumbai University revealed that students will engage in real-life implementations of management principles in established temples. The course is expected to incorporate practical experiences from temples such as Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shegaon’s Gajana Maharaj Temple, and ISKCON. This approach aims to offer students a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in temple management.