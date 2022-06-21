Mumbai University announces timetable for PG admissions; check here

IStock images

The University of Mumbai has released the timetable for postgraduate course admissions in all academic departments. Admission to postgraduate courses at the University of Mumbai will be centralised in all academic divisions. Students will be able to apply for postgraduate courses using the website uom-admissions.mu.ac.in beginning June 22, 2022. For this, the university's IT department has developed an online admissions system. Students will be able to apply for a total of 53 postgraduate courses, 17 science and technology courses and 29 humanities courses. There are two Commerce and Management courses and five Interdisciplinary ones.

Mumbai University PG Course Admission 2022 Timetable

Online Registration Process and Submission of Applications - June 22, 2022 to July 04, 2022 (till 5 pm) Online document verification by the department - July 05, 2022 to July 11, 2022 (till 11.00 am) Provisional Merit List Release - July 12 , 2022 (Till 6.00 pm.) Student complaint - 13th July , 2022 (till 6.00 pm) Final Merit List - July 15, 2022 (6.00 pm) Online Payment - July 16, 2022 to July 19 , 2022 (until 5 p.m.)