Mumbai University Announces Results For Third Year BA Summer Session 6; 49.31% Students Pass

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has announced the result for the third year BA session 6 of the first session i.e. summer session held in April 2024.

Candidates who appeared for the said exam will now be able to check their results on Mumbai University's official website at http://www.mumresults.in/.

A total of 4,675 students have passed this exam. The overall pass percentage for this year is 49.31.

While 13,301 students had registered for this examination, 12,697 students had appeared for the examination. 4,675 students passed the exam and 4806 students failed to score passing marks. Out of this, 604 students were absent from the examination.

Results of 45 students have been withheld due to copying issue. While the results of 2243 students have been reserved as they have not passed the first or second year. Also, the results of 928 students have been kept in reserve as the admission has not been confirmed due to various reasons. “Sticker and online attendance system have been successful for accuracy in this examination and because of this, no student's result has been reserved,” read the press release.

Steps To Check Results

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the result link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Your result will open on your screen

Step 5: Save and download for future use.

A special team was employed to conduct the assessment of the answer sheets. It got the support of all the professors and principals. The university has declared 74 results for summer session 2024 till date.