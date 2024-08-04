Mumbai University Admissions: Last Chance To Apply For Distance Learning Programs By August 16!

Website Homepage | Mumbai University

Mumbai: The applications for the first-year degree program at the Distance and Online Learning Center are currently being accepted by the University of Mumbai. The application process started on June 26, 2024. The deadline for the application process had been extended by the university earlier from the previous date to August 16, 2024. This registration is necessary in order to apply for admission to the first-year degree program at the Distance and Online Learning Center. Students can submit their applications through the website, https://idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

The admission process for the first year of graduation in BA, B.Com., B.Com. (Accounting & Finance), B.Sc. (Information Technology), B.Sc. The admissions process for SC (Computer Science) courses started on June 26, 2024.

How To Apply For Admissions?

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link titled 'Online Admission for AY 2024-2025'

Step 3: Login using the required credentials after registration

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload required and valid documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Important Guidelines

Applicant must ensure that he/she has the following information in hand before proceeding for ‘Online Application for Admission’ procedure:

Applicant’s functional E-MAIL ID and MOBILE NUMBER. [They will be used for Two Step Verification Process (TSVP) and all future communications from the University]

Scanned copy of passport size color photo of the Applicant (scanned with minimum 72 to maximum 150 dpi, taken against white background,45 mm high and 35 mm wide – as per Acceptable Photograph Guide)

Applicant’s scanned signature against white background

Correct details of Residential address / Address for communication

Necessary Mark-sheets & Certificates of last qualifying exam | Caste Certificate (If Applicable)

As the User Id and Password provided by the University are important academic credentials, the applicants as well students are instructed to preserve and memorize the same for all future requirements

Candidate should preserve Admission form, Fee payment Receipt, Study Material collection Form, ID Card Print outs with them whenever necessary will be asked by IDOL

Candidates who are applying on the basis of qualifying exam passed from other than Maharashtra State board or University other than Mumbai University are necessary to get approval from IDOL Eligibility Unit before Payment

Only online Payment will be accepted, Challan or bank offline payment will not accept

The CDOE divisional centres at Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sawantwadi offer study materials and admissions guidance.There will shortly be a divisional centre constructed in Palghar as well.



Students are encouraged to enrol in online and remote learning systems since they are a good option for those who have not been accepted into traditional schools or whose education is still incomplete. Director of CDOE Prof. Shivaji Sargar completed that.

Candidates are advised to visit the Mumbai University's official website for all the latest updates related to the admission process.