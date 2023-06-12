Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Application Form Last Date Today; first merit list on June 19 |

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai will close the undergraduate admissions registration facility for 2023 today, June 12. Interested and qualified candidates can apply for Mumbai University UG admission 2023 using the official admissions website, mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac.

According to the eligibility criteria for admission to Mumbai University, students who have passed Class 12 or equivalent can apply for UG programmes. Moreover, each course has its own eligibility criteria besides this which is available on the official website.

The university will release the first merit list on June 19 and selected students will have to make fee payment by June 27.

Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Documents required