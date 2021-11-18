Mumbai: Two BMC-run schools in India’s top 10

City’s two civic-run schools – Mumbai Public School in Worli and Poonam Nagar (Jogeshwari) – have figured in the list of top ten schools in the 15th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings survey, 2021-22. The list has been released by EducationWorld, in association with the Centre for Forecasting and Research Pvt. Ltd (C fore), a Delhi-based multidisciplinary research organisation.

State minister Aaditya Thackeray congratulated the BMC’s education department for achieving this feat. Taking to Twitter, he posted: “We’ve got 2 schools of the BMC in the EducationWorld India School Rankings survey - 2021-22 top ten in India! Proud that the Mumbai Public School, Worli, is ranked 1 in Maharashtra, 5th in India and Mumbai Public school Poonam Nagar CBSE is ranked 2 in Maharashtra and 10th in India. Well done BMC education department. (sic)”

A total of 11,458 parents, educationists, principals, teachers and senior school students in 28 cities and education hubs across India were interviewed to rate the country’s top 3,000 schools on 14 parameters of education excellence.

Talking to Free Press Journal, the principal of Mumbai Public school, Poonam Nagar, Vandana Tiwari said, “The school was established in June 2020, amid the peak of Covid-19 pandemic. However, this did not bother us. Our only aim was to do our best to reach out to students and impart lessons via online platforms. The immense support from the BMC administration and training from CBSE encouraged us to give our best. The result is before everyone.”

She added that the plan has always been to do our best. “Figuring in the list of top ten schools was just an unexpected result. This will encourage our staff and students even more,” she said.

Teacher Shrikant Vaidya said that parents, too, have been very supportive throughout. “The school has been providing free education like other civic-run schools. There is no donation for admission, no fees are required, but our focus is to provide facilities and education on par with private schools,” said Vaidya.

Principal of Worli school, Bageshshri Kerkar said the achievement will only encourage them to do better.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:07 PM IST