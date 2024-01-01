Mumbai: Take A Look At The Whopping Annual Fees Of Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Dhirubhai Ambani International School, established in 2003 by Reliance Group, is considered one of the leading schools in Asia. It follows the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, providing education from Nursery to class 12th. The school is popular among celebrity kids and students from affluent families due to its fee structure.

Established in 2003 by the Reliance Group, in memory of its founder, Dhirubhai Ambani, this school school has grown to become one of the finest schools in India within 20 years The mission of this school is to nurture students to become confident, responsible and compassionate individuals.

Fee Structure

The fee structure at Dhirubhai Ambani International School is competitive and varies based on the facilities and services provided.

According to media reports, the annual fees range from approximately 1.7 lakh for LKG to Grade 7, which breaks down to about Rs 14,000 per month.For classes 8 to 10, the annual fee is 5.9 lakh, and for classes 11 and 12, it's around 9.65 lakh. However, the school also offers scholarships and financial aid to ensure that all students have access to quality education regardless of financial constraints.

Facilities Offered

DAIS (ambani event) provides a wide range of amenities for its students. The school boasts approximately 60 well-equipped classrooms, complete with a public address system, digital clocks, display and writing boards, lockers, custom-made furniture, broadband connection, multimedia support, and air conditioning.

In addition to its focus on academic excellence, DAIS also prioritizes sports, offering facilities such as tennis and basketball courts spread across a 2.3-acre playground. Furthermore, the school provides an art room, learning center, yoga room, performing arts center, and multimedia auditorium for its students.