Mumbai: Students allotted Pune exam centre for MBA CET

Maharashtra's Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will conduct MBA CET on March 25 - March 26 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Two students who were to appear for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) - MBA on Sunday, March 26, have been assigned an exam centre in Pune, their last preference on the exam registration forms.

Yash Kusale from Mumbai’s Lala Lajpat Rai College selected Mumbai city as his first preference, Mumbai suburbs as his second, and Thane as his third. “I filled in the form a day after the registrations began. I have friends who registered for the exam on the last day and they still found themselves a centre close to where they stay. I am not sure how the cell shortlists the students,” said Yash.

In response to the student concerns, the CET Cell Commissioner assured them that any changes to their allotted centers would be communicated to them. “Nearly 1.31 lakh have enrolled for the MBA CET. The cell needs to assure that each student is accommodated in proper computer centres and location preference is always given to female and PwD students. We ensure that students have been allotted a centre from one of the four options they have listed,” said a spokesperson from CET Cell.

Contesting the students’ cause, Pradeep Sawant from Yuvasena said, “The cell mandates students to make four exam centre preference entries in the form which is why they were forced to enter Pune as an option.”

Read Also Mumbai: School bus fees to see another hike soon