Mumbai: St Pauls College For Women Introduces New Course, To Undergo Infrastructure Expansion Soon

St Pauls College For Women | File Image

In a recent development, The St Pauls Institute of Communication Education for Women has announced its rechristening to St Pauls College for Women. This development includes the introduction of Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) course that the college will provide along with the earlier BA in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BAMMC) course.

These courses will take effect from the academic year 2024-25 and the admissions for the same are expected to begin from June 2024. The fee structure for these courses will range from ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 annually. Each batch of the respective course will admit 60 students.

Providing the college's take on the decision to change the name of the institute, Renold Rodrigues, Assistant Director and Vice Principal of St Pauls Institute of Communication Education for Women, revealed, "The reason we decided to change the name from institute to college is that when you say institute it makes us sound small. So now, for the UG programs, it will be St Pauls College for Women and for PG courses it will be St Pauls Institute of Communication Education."

Infrastructural Changes

The college building is all set to undergo infrastural changes with additional floors being added to the existing building to accommodate the new admissions. As of now, the construction work hasn't commenced and is expected to begin from March 2024.

"We are extending the campus and adding a floor completely dedicated to the PG program. We will also be building new studios, media labs and more," said Rodrigues.

Future Plans On New Courses And Hiring Faculty

The college administration intends to recruit new faculty members and industry experts to serve as teachers. The discussions for the same are underway.

Highlighting the introduction of new courses in the college in the future, Rodrigues emphasized, "We don't plan on adding more courses in the future. As of now, the college management will focus on these two courses."