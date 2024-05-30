Mumbai: St. Joseph's High School Principal Alleges Non-Payment Of Salary

St. Joseph High School, Wadala | Official Website

At St. Joseph's High School, a very uncanny story is unfolding. According to the principal of the school, who wishes to remain anonymous, her salary and other benefits are being curtailed by the manager of the school.

Despite being the principal of the school, she has been getting a salary that is equivalent to that of a junior teacher. The principal in question, sent us documents and other evidence to show why she should be getting her principal’s salary.

We checked with the manager of the school, who also happens to be a priest, but he denied the allegations, stating that no such thing has been happening in the school.

The principal further went to the education department with her complaint. “They told me that the manager had sent a letter stopping my approval, so there was nothing they could do at the moment,” she said.

This feud between the principal of the school and the manager has been going on for a few years, and it doesn't seem to be having a very smooth culmination.

The other allegations that the principal has against the manager are - 1) he is trying to turn the school’s staff against her, 2) he has tampered with her documents meant for submission to the education department, and 3) he has interfered in her duties and has not allowed her to carry them out peacefully.

As mentioned earlier, the manager with whom The Free Press Journal spoke has denied all these allegations, and according to him, none of them hold true.

We leave the case to the readers to decide on this issue.

The principal has done everything in her capacity to get justice and approached the media as a last resort so that the highlight of this issue might bring her relief.

The principal is now a widow with a child to support, and it is only ironic that a principal running a school has to go through an ordeal of this sort. However, whether the ordeal is justified is difficult to say because the other party has denied all the allegations.