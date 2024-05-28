Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: 100% Scorer Says Students Shouldn’t Be Asked To Quit Using Phones While Studying

Khushi Shinde, a class 10 student from Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan School, has scored a clean 100% in the Maharashtra SSC exams.

When asked about her study plan, she told The Free Press Journal that she studied with dedication from April till June last year during her summer vacation, before her academic year began, and was able to wrap up her Maths portion and get thoroughly acquainted with all her subjects in those 2 months.

Shinde stated that by December, she had finished studying all her subjects, leaving only revision and paper-solving for the remaining months leading up to her Class 10 Board exams in March 2024.

Her parents, Khushi Shinde and Rajendra Shinde, are teachers at Sanskardham Vidyalaya in Goregaon. Her mother taught her Science and Maths, while her father helped her with Marathi. “She was always thorough with her studies and revised everything on her own”, said her father. Her sister, Poorva Shinde, is currently doing her undergraduate studies in Actuarial Science, and had helped her in resolving doubts. “Regular self-study was what helped her the most, and her mother and I both feel proud of her for doing this on her own,” said her father, Rajendra Shinde.

When asked about any distractions she faced, Shinde said, “Distractions are always there, but we must know how to prioritise. I don’t vouch for students having to quit using their phones because that is unnecessary”. She added that she visited family gatherings and celebrated memorable occasions and festivities with her family and friends. When exams approach, however, she said that students must be thorough with their studies so that they don’t feel stressed after the exams are over.

Shinde expressed that participating in Kathak lessons over the weekends, where she also represented her school, provided her with a sense of liberation. This endeavor also awarded her an extra 15 marks, leading to her achieving a flawless score of 100%. Additionally, she took her Intermediate drawing exam while preparing for her Class 10 exams, which made her feel grounded.

“My school teachers held extra classes for me and other students who wanted additional help,” informed Shinde, who took no tuition classes except for Sanskrit. When asked about her future plans, she said that she wants to pursue Science. “I think Science is my calling, and I have a feeling I will do well”, she said.