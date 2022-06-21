e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: SIES College celebrates International Yoga Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

To celebrate the International Yoga Day, the NCC and NSS students of the SIES College of Arts, Science, Commerce, Sion, in collaboration with the Philosophy department, held a yoga session under the direction of Prof Eshita Chauhan, who began the programme by performing various yoga poses and explaining how they can help one maintain one's physique.

article-image

