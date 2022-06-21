Mumbai: SIES College celebrates International Yoga Day

To celebrate the International Yoga Day, the NCC and NSS students of the SIES College of Arts, Science, Commerce, Sion, in collaboration with the Philosophy department, held a yoga session under the direction of Prof Eshita Chauhan, who began the programme by performing various yoga poses and explaining how they can help one maintain one's physique.
