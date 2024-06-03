Mumbai Schools To Reopen By June 15 Post Summer Break!

Representative Image | Unsplash

Mumbai: As summer vacations are about to end, Mumbai schools are preparing for the new academic year. The majority of schools are set to reopen by June 15, 2024. However, classes for standards 9 and 10 have already resumed in some schools, while lower classes are yet to reopen. In Maharashtra, school vacations began in April.

There were certain speculations that the reopening of schools might be deferred due to the Lok Sabha election result which is scheduled for June 4, 2024. However, schools have not received any official notice regarding this.

“We haven’t received any official communication about a delay,” said Jean M Gomes, principal of C.E.S's Michael High School.

“If we receive any such directive, we will comply. Otherwise, we will reopen as scheduled,” said Zeenat Syed, principal of Podar Prep School, Ambernath.

Here are the reopening dates for various schools in Mumbai

1. St. Stanislaus High School, Bandra - June 15

2. St. Anne’s High School, Fort- June 5

3. C.E.S's Michael High School, Kurla - June 15

4. Anjuman I Islam Khalifa Ziauddin Girl's Pre Primary School, Mahim- June 15

5. Anjuman-I-Islam's Saif Tyabji Girls' Pre-Primary & Primary School, Mumbai Central- June 15

6. Anjuman-i-Islam’s Dr. Mohammad Ishaq Jamkhanawala Girls’ High School & Junior College of Science & Commerce, Bandra - June 15

7. Anjuman I Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls' English High School, Sion - June 15

8. Podar International School, Mira Road- June 6

9. Podar International School SSC & Podar International Higher Secondary School, Santacruz - June 6

10. Podar International School, Ambernath, Thane- June 6

11. Podar International School, Kalyan - June 6

12. Diamond Jubilee High School, Mazgoan - June 10

13. Podar Prep, Pali Hill - June 6

14. Podar Prep Kharghar - June 6

15. Podar Prep Ambernath - June 6

16. Podar Prep Ulhasnagar - June 6

17. Podar Prep, Mira Road - June 6

18. Podar Prep, Bhiwandi - June 6

19. Podar Prep, Nerul - June 6

20. Podar Prep, Kalyan - June 6