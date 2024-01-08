 Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh Writes To CM Shinde Opposing Cultural Activities In BMC Schools On Ram Mandir Inauguration
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh Writes To CM Shinde Opposing Cultural Activities In BMC Schools On Ram Mandir Inauguration

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh Writes To CM Shinde Opposing Cultural Activities In BMC Schools On Ram Mandir Inauguration

The letter states that BMC is set to conduct cultural activities from January 10 to January 17, focusing on the theme 'Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shriram Jeevan Charitra'.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh | Twitter/@rais_shk

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has opposed cultural activities in BMC-run schools on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Shaikh has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanding the cessation of such activities.

The letter states that BMC is set to conduct cultural activities from January 10 to January 17, focusing on the theme 'Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shriram Jeevan Charitra'. Students would be instructed to participate in essay writing, drawing, poem writing, and drama competitions centered around the theme of Lord Rama. BMC issued a circular regarding this on January 5.

Shaikh alleges that BMC issued the circular following a letter from Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Lodha is doing this with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Shaikh claims that Lodha's directives are illegal. He had previously brought to the attention of CM Shinde an instance of Lodha's saffronising actions in BMC-run schools.

In the letter, Shaikh states, "We object to organising such competitions with a specific religious purpose. Students of all religions receive education in BMC-run schools, and the implementation of religious programs is in violation of the Constitution." He also requests the CM to intervene and prevent saffronisation and religious polarisation.

Read Also
Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Calls For Shutdown Of Airports From Amritsar To Ayodhya...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIFT Entrance Exam 2024: Registration Deadline & Late Fee Details

NIFT Entrance Exam 2024: Registration Deadline & Late Fee Details

NERIST NEE 2024 Application Process Commences: Apply Now!

NERIST NEE 2024 Application Process Commences: Apply Now!

DSSSB Exam Schedule 2024: February Exam Dates And Admit Card Details

DSSSB Exam Schedule 2024: February Exam Dates And Admit Card Details

TANCET 2024 Exam Schedule Released: MBA And MCA Exam Dates And Registration Details

TANCET 2024 Exam Schedule Released: MBA And MCA Exam Dates And Registration Details

JEE Main 2024: NTA To Soon Release Admit Cards For January Session

JEE Main 2024: NTA To Soon Release Admit Cards For January Session