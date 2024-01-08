Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh Writes To CM Shinde Opposing Cultural Activities In BMC Schools On Ram Mandir Inauguration

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh | Twitter/@rais_shk

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has opposed cultural activities in BMC-run schools on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Shaikh has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanding the cessation of such activities.

The letter states that BMC is set to conduct cultural activities from January 10 to January 17, focusing on the theme 'Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shriram Jeevan Charitra'. Students would be instructed to participate in essay writing, drawing, poem writing, and drama competitions centered around the theme of Lord Rama. BMC issued a circular regarding this on January 5.

'भगवान श्रीराम की जीवनी' विषय पर प्रतियोगिता बीएमसी चुनाव के लिए धार्मिक आधार पर स्कूलों का भगवाकरण करने की साजिश है. हम सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे जी से ऐसी कोशिशों को रोकने के लिए हस्तक्षेप की मांग करते हैं. pic.twitter.com/BT84GEc2be — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) January 8, 2024

Shaikh alleges that BMC issued the circular following a letter from Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Lodha is doing this with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Shaikh claims that Lodha's directives are illegal. He had previously brought to the attention of CM Shinde an instance of Lodha's saffronising actions in BMC-run schools.

In the letter, Shaikh states, "We object to organising such competitions with a specific religious purpose. Students of all religions receive education in BMC-run schools, and the implementation of religious programs is in violation of the Constitution." He also requests the CM to intervene and prevent saffronisation and religious polarisation.