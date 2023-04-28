Mumbai: Residents of Mumbai University's girls hostel hold night-long protest over water shortage

Following the protest, the administration of Mumbai University made alternative arrangements for the residents as per media reports. | File

Mumbai: Students living in the Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve Girls' Hostel at Mumbai University's Kalina campus organised a sit-in protest through Wednesday night to protest the hostel's ongoing water shortage at MU.

The students began protesting on Wednesday night, when students discovered that there was no water in the dormitory. According to media reports, the girls claimed that there was no one at the hostel who would listen to their concerns other than the security staff.

The students were reportedly waiting for the wardens while protesting at the staff quarters. Following the protest, the administration of Mumbai University made alternative arrangements for the residents as per media reports. Previously, students living in the new girls' hostel building at MU also complained against the lack of running water in their hostels.