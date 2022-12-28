Mumbai: Parent moves to Bombay HC against JEE Main dates and eligibility criteria

Bombay HC | Representative Image

Mumbai: A representative from the India-Wide Parents Association has filed a Public Interest Litigation against the JEE notice issued on December 15, 2022, at the Bombay High Court. The notice released in December pertains to the exam dates of JEE phase 1, which is to commence on January 24, 2023. The petition argues that the dates were released at the very last moment and this did not give students enough time to plan out their preparation.

The second point contended in the petition is about the resinstature of the board’s marks eligibility criteria, where students are required to score at least 75% marks in their Class 12 exams and will not be able to participate in the JEE counselling process if they fail to do so.

The Bombay High Court has asked for all the petitioners to be present on Monday, January 2, 2023. "The students should have been intimated about the dates at least two months in advance. The JEE can only be taken a limited number of times and the problem is that the pre-boards or practical exams are clashing with the JEE dates," said Advocate Anubha Srivastava, President of India Wide Parents Association.

"The NTA is giving a lame excuse for this clash saying that there's always a second phase of JEE. But when it comes to competitive exams like these, each and every attempt counts," she said.

Students who previously did not qualify the JEE Advanced have dropped out of their assigned colleges and spent the year studying at home. Many of these pupils who were hoping for a second attempt are already ineligible for the JEE due to the 75% board evaluation criteria.

'Many Students from academic year 2020-2021 and 2021- 2022 are going to apply for the present JEE exams are from the Batches of 2020-21 and 2021-22 who had been assessed in their board examination on the basis of their performance in the previous examinations as their board examinations were cancelled. The marks scored by them is not a true reflection of their actual ability, therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria…' read the petition.