Mumbai News: Physically challenged teen uses YouTube lessons to clear HSC exams

Nashrah Rizwan | Official

Mumbai: Some people are the epitome of strength and positivity, and no matter what life throws at them, they endure it all with a smile and cross every obstacle with their sheer will. In an inspiring story, Nashrah Rizwan, who lives in Mahim, Mumbai, completed her class 12 Board exams with 54.33% despite all odds.

Not being able to walk well all her life and consistently refusing a wheel chair or any support this teenager was always sure that she wanted a level playing field like everyone else though she was born with Cerebral Palsy.

Displaying that disability is not an impediment to success, Nashrah got 326 out of 600 in MSBSHSE class XII examinations. The 17-year-old Commerce student from Mumbai, studied at The Shrimati Mithibai Motiram Kundnani College of Commerce & Economics at Bandra West.

The journey hasn’t been easy for her as she had a tough time making friends since childhood thanks to her slow gait. However, she moved on as she had more and more accomplishments to achieve. "I had a difficult time making friends and people distanced themselves from me. Although, I did make one best friend in college who supported me throughout my college journey, from taking me to the restroom to spending all day with me," she stated.

Not letting her disability stand in the way of success, Nashrah dreams to become a Software Developer and has a keen interest in gaming. She is the daughter of Munira Rizwan, an autistic student tutor.

Munira, her mother, a tutor for autistic students, said, "Nashrah had self-studied for long hours a day as the exams approached, mostly from youtube as we were not financially stable to provide coaching, she has gone the extra mile and put in so much effort to score well."

The teenager’s father Rizwan Mir, was a former metro construction worker who took up home tuitions to support his family once the subway work was suspended.

Nashrah continued saying, “ I know that even as I move on in my life, I will face these kinds of challenges. So facing them from early childhood itself has made me stronger to face bigger challenges in life. Anyone who is going through something similar to me should just try to ignore everything and focus on their goal," she said.

For Munira, her daughter was no different from others, “I treated her no differently when it came to studies or opportunities. Even when Nashrah was upset about missing out on friend gatherings and asked why everyone stared at her strangely, I would tell her she was a celebrity."